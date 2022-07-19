Murmur Group Hosts Third Annual Christmas In July Following A Year Of Lockdowns

Following 2 years of continued agency growth, Sydney marketing agency Murmur returned with its biggest ever Christmas in July.

Following their successful 2019 Xmas in July, Murmur Group returned after a COVID-induced hiatus with their biggest Xmas in July for clients and partners, featuring special guest speaker Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham.

The event was a night to celebrate both client and agency wins – including a swathe of domestic and international awards – that Murmur and their clients have had to attend and receive ‘virtually’ over the past few years.

Held at The Lord Dudley Hotel in Sydney, guests included representatives from the IMAA, Capital Brewing Co, Western Sydney Wanderers plus more, and were able to enjoy a night of celebration, revelry, and of course a traditional wintry feast.

The highlight of the night included a ‘fireside chat’ with industry insights around agency/client transparency, challenges and opportunities facing brands today, plus a variety of other marketing topics from industry expert Greg Graham.

Said Graham of the event: “Christmas in July hosted by Murmur, what a great event! Clients & valued partners for a real fireside chat, complete with a burning log fire. I loved that their clients were so engaged and have a thirst for growing their businesses and are so open to a lively and honest forum.”

Murmur managing director, Dave Levett said: “It was an incredible night, we’ve been very fortunate to have continued growth over a challenging few years, and to come together and celebrate our best ever year with our close clients and partners was incredibly humbling.”

CEO of IMAA, Sam Buchanan said: “Truly magnificent to see indie agencies growing and thriving through COVID”.