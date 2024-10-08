Murmur Expands Senior Leadership Team With Three New Hires

Murmur has announced new hires in its senior leadership team, which includes Tara DeLuccia as operations director, Rob Hawkins as client service director, and Vatsal Prasad as performance marketing director, with a media director set to join soon.

The hires follow several new business wins for Murmur including Sushi Hub and Demi Education Group and an expansion of its current remit across existing clients.

“Bringing together such an experienced leadership team is a defining moment for Murmur,” said managing director, Murmur, Dave Levett. “The agency has reached a point where we need strong leaders to help drive our continued expansion and ensure we remain agile, results-driven, and client-focused. This new structure will allow us to better serve our clients and continue to grow in a competitive market”.

DeLuccia, previously head of project management at UM Australia, joins as operations director. With over 12 years of experience in operations and project management, she is tasked with optimising Murmur’s internal processes and enhancing efficiency.

“I’m excited to bring my experience from larger agencies to streamline Murmur’s operations and support its continued growth,” said DeLuccia. “It’s a pivotal time for the business, and I’m looking forward to playing my part in shaping its future”.

Hawkins, formerly with Publicis Groupe and Dentsu, brings 15 years of marketing experience to his new role as client service director. He will focus on strengthening client relationships and expanding Murmur’s service offerings.

“I’m excited to really get under the hood of our clients’ businesses and find new ways to help them grow. It’s a fantastic opportunity to work with some evolving brands and take our service offering up a notch for both new and existing clients,” said Hawkins.

Prasad has a decade of experience in the independent agency sector and joins as performance marketing director.

“I view data as a story waiting to be told, and I’m eager to apply that approach to drive meaningful commercial growth for both Murmur and our clients. My focus will be on leveraging eCommerce strategies and using data insights to solve complex challenges and deliver results,” he said.

“Our team has never been this strong. This is about setting Murmur up for the future as we continue to grow and push the boundaries of what we can achieve for our clients,” added Levett.

The agency was founded in 2016 by managing director Dave Levett and works with clients like Lululemon, Sushi Hub, Contour Clinics, and Western Sydney Wanderers FC.