Mumbrella & Unmade Announce Merger Led By The Intermedia Group

Mumbrella and Unmade have officially announced a merger, with Mumbrella Media being formed as the new entity that will take ownership of both brands.

The acquisition by Mumbrella Media, led by The Intermedia Group and Tim Burrowes, marks a significant shift in the media landscape. The two companies, while sharing similar editorial ethos, have distinct approaches—Mumbrella has long been a major player in the media and marketing sector, while Unmade has built its niche through email-first, in-depth reporting.

Mumbrella has been owned by Diversified Communications since 2017. At the end of last year, the business put the publisher up for sale.

“The Intermedia Group approached Diversified with a vision for Mumbrella’s future, and after thoughtful consideration, Diversified recognised this as the ideal time to transition ownership. This move ensures Mumbrella will continue to thrive and grow under new leadership, further cementing its place as a cornerstone of Australia’s marketing and media landscape,” said David Longman, CEO of Diversified Communications Australia.

“The Intermedia Group’s proven track record in publishing and events makes them the perfect custodian for the Mumbrella brand. We are confident that this transition will bring exciting opportunities for Mumbrella’s community, clients and staff, ensuring the brand continues to innovate and grow.”

Mumbrella Media will be headquartered in Glebe, with Intermedia’s portfolio of digital mastheads, events, and print magazines providing a foundation for the new company. This partnership aims to increase the reach and impact of both brands, with Mumbrella continuing to serve its audience while Unmade will maintain its focus on specialised coverage.