MUJI Australia Writes Up Next Chapter With Aperitif Agency’s E-Commerce Smarts

Aperitif Agency has been appointed as the Australian digital agency for the Japanese retailer MUJI.

The agency will be responsible for supporting MUJI with SEO, Google Ads and Meta Ads to establish the iconic brand as a leading lifestyle retailer within the region. This partnership is expected to bolster MUJI’s e-commerce footprint on the back of five brick-and-mortar stores across Victoria and New South Wales. This appointment comes at an opportune time with the retailer set to add a new store in Melbourne’s eastern suburb, Knox, opening on October 10th.

Renowned for its minimalist yet refined homeware, clothing, and stationery, MUJI’s dedication to design, quality, and community echoes Aperitif’s own “Ikigai” (reason for being) – a shared commitment to quality craftsmanship.

“Brands like MUJI make our job easy, as they already know what they stand for – it’s up to us to help more people hear about it. Our brands are a match made in heaven. We approach campaigns in a very similar way. We’re dedicated to craft, and refinement, aiming to produce products built to last,” said Aperitif founder Joe Romeo,

Founded in Japan in 1980, MUJI has since become a cult favourite among minimalists drawn to its clean, simple aesthetic and eco-conscious, minimal packaging. Beyond retail, MUJI brings communities together through its ‘MUJI Community Markets,’ where local makers and their products take centre stage, and ‘Open MUJI,’ a creative workshop series that spans everything from artist talks to hands-on craft sessions.

The global retail brand becomes a standout addition to Aperitif Agency’s client roster, joining the circle alongside Jardan, The Ritz-Carlton Melbourne and Peter Jackson.