Strategic communications agency MRC has welcomed Australian all-natural drinks brand CAPI to it’s multi-category portfolio.

Founded in 2012 by Melbourne-based businessman, Pitzy Folk, CAPI operates under the goal of producing a preservative-free, entirely Australian-owned and manufactured product, and today have a range of mixers, sodas and water products produced in Victoria and exported globally.

“I’ve watched CAPI’s growth trajectory for many years, so it feels rather serendipitous to now have the opportunity to further grow this thought-provoking Australian brand in market. Personally, I’m thrilled to work with a brand and business which has such an unwavering mission at the heart of its DNA,” says MRC founding director, Cameron Carter.

MRC will be responsible for CAPI’s overarching communications strategy, media relations, paid media spend,

influencer engagement and local market brand partnerships.

“MRC excited us with their understanding of our brand and position in market. They offer forward-thinking strategic solutions to deliver a robust brand campaign and vision, which aligned seamlessly with our all-Australian brand ethos here at CAPI.” ended CAPI CEO, Emma Evans.