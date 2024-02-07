Move Over Netflix: Cinema Popularity Soars

Nostalgia is alive as Australian cinema visits sky-rocket this summer.

According to Val Morgan cinema, the 2023-24 summer of cinema is at a high with 9.8 million Australians immersing themselves in movie magic as blockbusters reach the silver screens.

This season saw various remakes of the ‘older’ successful films Mean Girls and Willy Wonka into musically inclined adaptations attracting a reminiscent viewership.

Gen- Z and millennials are leading the movement with 48 per cent of total admissions falling under the 14 to 39 demographic leaded by titles like Anyone But You, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Mean Girls.

Sydney-based modern romcom Anyone But You won over Gen-Z hearts with 1.04 million admissions, 48 per cent of viewers being between the ages of 14 – 24 demographic.

The star of the season being Wonka, which since its release on December 14th has attracted multigenerational appeal and over 2.05 million admissions nation-wide.

The film has also surpassed the box office performance of the original 1971 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and the acclaimed Tim Burton’s 2005 film adaptation Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Guy Burbidge, managing director of Val Morgan Cinema commented on the summer results, noting that they were shaped by powerful titles centred around strong female characters.

Burbidge said: “Amongst a very diverse slate, we’ve witnessed a predominantly female-led summer at the

cinema, driven by compelling narratives that highlight and celebrate the strength of female characters”.