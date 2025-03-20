Mother’s Choice Unveils ‘Confidential Care Card’ To Empower Pregnant Young Girls Via Ogilvy Hong Kong

On International Women’s Day, Mother’s Choice, a Hong Kong charity supporting pregnant young girls and vulnerable children since 1987, announced the launch of the Confidential Care Card.

This pioneering initiative is designed to discreetly connect young girls with vital resources and support. Disguised as an ordinary business card, the Confidential Care Card ingeniously incorporates a pregnancy test, providing an accessible way for young girls to confirm their pregnancy status. It discreetly offers important contact information for the services available at Mother’s Choice.

In 2012, there were approximately 5,4001 teenage pregnancies occurring each year, often shrouded in stigma. Today, such pregnancies remain a critical issue in Hong Kong. The simple act of purchasing a pregnancy test can be a barrier for young girls, leading to delayed testing and limited access to essential early pregnancy healthcare and support. Mother’s Choice developed the Confidential Care Card to address this pressing issue.

“The cases of crisis pregnancies we encounter at Mother’s Choice have become increasingly complex, especially for girls aged 12 to 16. Our programmes for pregnant girls aim to break the vicious cycle caused by crisis pregnancies, and early access to these programmes is crucial. We firmly believe that every girl deserves a second chance. We want these young girls to know they are not alone,” said Sky Siu, CEO of Mother’s Choice.

“The Confidential Care Card empowers young girls by providing a convenient way to access the information and support they need when they need it. The earlier they can get this support, the more choices they have”.

The Confidential Care Card’s discreet design allows young girls to access a pregnancy test without fear of judgment. Unfolding a section of the card reveals the test, along with a QR code that instantly connects users to Mother’s Choice’s online resources and support services.

Confidential Care Cards will be distributed through youth services centres and university clinics across Hong Kong, ensuring widespread availability and accessibility. This initiative not only offers a crucial testing tool but also raises awareness of the comprehensive support services available at Mother’s Choice, including counselling and residential care.