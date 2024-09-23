More Than Half Of All B2B Brands Fail To Stand Out From The Crowd, New Research Reveals

More than nine-in-ten (92 per cent) senior decision-makers insist a unified vision across branding and PR is essential, yet the majority of Australian B2B brands lack a clear identity, Berkeley Communications Group’s report finds.

A new global study has uncovered an identity crisis within the B2B branding landscape. Despite senior decision-makers acknowledging the critical importance of a strong brand identity, only 49 per cent of Australian B2B brands truly differentiate themselves.

When brands fail to differentiate, customer acquisition, retention, and market share tend to suffer. As the B2B landscape continues to evolve, and the environment becomes increasingly competitive, blending in with other brands has the potential to do irreparable damage.

Berkeley Communications Group is responding to this challenge with the launch of branded by berkeley, a new full-service creative agency. Built on Berkeley’s storytelling platform, branded by berkeley offers a unified communications experience, merging the talents of brand strategists, content creators, market researchers, and storytellers to help B2B businesses create and maintain consistent, compelling, and distinctive brand identities.

“With market trends constantly changing and technology evolving faster than ever, it is no wonder that B2B firms are getting lost in the crowd,” said Matt Smith, creative director of branded by Berkeley.

“Business leaders are adapting as quickly as possible to the changing media landscape but, in doing so, they run the risk of going down a similar path to their competitors. branded by berkeley has been created to help companies uncover their own unique stories and ensure that this is integrated in all aspects of their brand – from their visual identity and digital presence to their external communications and ongoing business strategy”.

“There is a clear need for a new approach to B2B branding,” added Chris Hewitt, CEO and founder of the Berkeley Communications Group

“While design agencies are great at delivering stunning imagery and thought-provoking visuals, the don’t get into the heart of what makes your brand unique. With branded by berkeley, we uncover your singular, galvanising story and ensure that this is fed through every part of your business. In doing so, we help you stand out from the crowd and amplify your voice, to get you in-front of the audience you need to reach.”

Alongside the need for greater differentiation in B2B brands, other key findings from Australian decisionmakers in the study include:

88 per cent of decision-makers find inconsistent messaging highly annoying, compared to 83 per cent globally.

92 per cent believe a unified vision across branding and PR is essential.

86 per cent agree that branding is extremely influential on their own purchasing decisions, compared to 87 per cent globally.