More Telecom Partners With SourseAI On Marketing Mix Modelling Pilot

More has partnered with SourseAI, a telco AI decision intelligence firm, for telco-specific marketing mix modelling. This partnership will bring data science to marketing measurement and strategy.

Lead image: Andrew and Richard Branson, More Telecom founders

The fast-growing provider of NBN, phone and mobile services was founded on the principle of putting customers at its core, offering a better telco experience and innovative solutions. More also has a strategic relationship with Commonwealth Bank (CBA), which enables integrated telco and banking customer experiences, as well as a range of benefits and special offers through CommBank Yello.

SourseAI’s platform, ‘atlas’, will fuel the marketing mix modelling for More in the initial phase of their partnership. This will allow More to accurately evaluate the effectiveness of marketing activities and channels and deliver recommendations to optimise costs and marketing activity. Ultimately, it equips More to make data-informed decisions on its marketing budget allocation, enhancing both channels and activities for customer benefit.

“In today’s challenging economic landscape, overcoming customer-facing hurdles requires investing in technology that guides our commercial decisions, ensuring we connect with consumers at the right time. Gone are the days of relying solely on gut instinct; as a company, we’re dedicated to delivering campaigns and offers informed by consumer data. Collaborating with SourseAI, a team deeply versed in telco dynamics, enables us to amplify both our commercial strategies and customer-centric focus concurrently,” said Andrew Branson, CEO of More.

“In a challenging economic climate, marketers’ attempts to allocate a finite budget across a range of tactics to get the best ROI is even harder. They want to ensure they’re getting the best bang for buck, but that’s impossible without accurately identifying the influence, impact and interplay between all marketing touchpoints and tactics. Without a decision intelligence platform like Atlas, any attempt to optimise marketing spend will be misguided and likely result in lack-lustre performance,” said Tanya Hyams-Young, CEO of SourseAI.

“Machine learning and AI is the only way to connect all the dots and data sources to deliver impactful insights and better performance. This is especially true as More operates with a complex marketing mix including traditional channels, sponsorships and affiliates, which are typically harder to understand and attribute in marketing mix modelling. Combining More’s quality data, close agency relationships and SourseAI’s telco-specialised marketing mix modelling, we can help them truly understand the impact of all their strategies and optimising marketing spend. Ultimately this will result in better connections with customers, and more sustained business growth”.