Moccona Launches New “Destiny” Brand Campaign Via TBWA\Sydney

Moccona, Australia’s beloved coffee brand, has sparked the thrill of romance and possibility with its new brand campaign, “Destiny”. This new campaign blends timeless romance with a little bit of magic to enliven the feelings of falling in love.

“Moccona has consistently used emotional storytelling and a passion for quality to connect with Australians, and this campaign is no exception. Partnering with TBWA Sydney, we are proud to launch this new brand campaign to awaken the romantic within and continue to drive love for Moccona,” said Virginia Marsh, marketing director at JDE.

“We needed to find an interesting way for the Moccona jar to bring our lovers together while keeping the product at the heart of the story. Having it roll through a charming European town to reunite them captures Moccona’s timeless romance and creates an enjoyable film that is true to the brand in every sense,” said Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt, executive creative director TBWA\Sydney.

The campaign will be rolled out nation-wide across television, digital platforms, social media, and outdoor.