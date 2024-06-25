Campaigns

Moccona Launches New “Destiny” Brand Campaign Via TBWA\Sydney

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
1 Min Read

Moccona, Australia’s beloved coffee brand, has sparked the thrill of romance and possibility with its new brand campaign, “Destiny”. This new campaign blends timeless romance with a little bit of magic to enliven the feelings of falling in love.

“Moccona has consistently used emotional storytelling and a passion for quality to connect with Australians, and this campaign is no exception. Partnering with TBWA Sydney, we are proud to launch this new brand campaign to awaken the romantic within and continue to drive love for Moccona,” said Virginia Marsh, marketing director at JDE.

“We needed to find an interesting way for the Moccona jar to bring our lovers together while keeping the product at the heart of the story. Having it roll through a charming European town to reunite them captures Moccona’s timeless romance and creates an enjoyable film that is true to the brand in every sense,” said Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt, executive creative director TBWA\Sydney.

The campaign will be rolled out nation-wide across television, digital platforms, social media, and outdoor.

Related posts:

  1. M.J. Bale Sends UK Weatherman On Heat-seeking Mission For New Campaign
  2. Expat Gingerbread Man Stars In David Jones’ Fresh Christmas Campaign
  3. Foxtel Launches The Foxtel Now Box Via TBWA Sydney
  4. Lara Worthington, Chris Pang & Amrita Hepi Get Cozy For Sheridan
TAGGED: , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

News Corp Australia & Speedcafe.com Pen Motorsport Content Agreement
Clems Appoint Freya Bidwell As Agency Communications Manager
CSO Group & xAmplify Merge Creating Australia’s Largest Home-Grown Cyber Security And AI Consulting Group
Black Dog Institute Launches App To Help Teens Navigate Depression Via Producible
Register Lost your password?