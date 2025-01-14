M&M’s Hits The Sweet Spot In Australian Open Retail Activation Via Clemenger BBDO

M&M’s Australia has unveiled a retail activation at the Australian Open (AO) via Clemenger BBDO, marking the brand’s new multi-year partnership as the Official Confectionery Partner of the AO.

Taking centre stage within the precinct, M&M’s has launched a pop-up M&M’s store – the unofficial eighth store in the brand’s global portfolio. Working with Clemenger BBDO, the colourful, immersive experience has drawn design and creative inspiration from M&M’s flagship stores in New York, London, and Shanghai.

The activation features interactive installations, limited-edition merchandise, and exclusive M&M’s customisation experiences. Fans can create a digital ‘Ace Shot’ photo, plus create a personalised mix-and-match M&M’s tube of chocolates.

“The Australian Open is the perfect stage for M&M’s to create moments of joy and connection, and we’ve been thrilled to help bring this partnership to life in a uniquely fun M&M’S way,” Taryn Watson, managing partner, Clemenger BBDO said.

“In close collaboration with M&M’S, we wanted to reimagine what a pop-up experience could look like – blending retail, entertainment, and storytelling to give tennis fans something they’ll remember long after match point,” Watson added.

“This activation highlights the power of creativity and collaboration. M&M’s is an iconic brand with a rich history of bringing fun and connection to people worldwide. To translate that vision into something truly immersive at the Australian Open has been a fun journey, and we’re proud to see it come to life in such a bold way,” Anthony Jones, group creative director at Clemenger BBDO, added.

“Partnering with the Australian Open has given us the opportunity to share M&M’s iconic personality with tennis fans and chocolate lovers alike. The space is a celebration of fun, inclusivity, and the universal love of our brand, and Clemenger BBDO’s creative vision has been instrumental in realising this landmark moment for us,” Mars Wrigley’s portfolio director Michelle Gazzola said.

The M&M’s retail space is at the Australian Open precinct, open until 26 January.

