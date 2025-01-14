AdvertisingNewsletter

M&M’s Hits The Sweet Spot In Australian Open Retail Activation Via Clemenger BBDO

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
M&M'S_Clems HERO

M&M’s Australia has unveiled a retail activation at the Australian Open (AO) via Clemenger BBDO, marking the brand’s new multi-year partnership as the Official Confectionery Partner of the AO.

Taking centre stage within the precinct, M&M’s has launched a pop-up M&M’s store – the unofficial eighth store in the brand’s global portfolio. Working with Clemenger BBDO, the colourful, immersive experience has drawn design and creative inspiration from M&M’s flagship stores in New York, London, and Shanghai.

The activation features interactive installations, limited-edition merchandise, and exclusive M&M’s customisation experiences. Fans can create a digital ‘Ace Shot’ photo, plus create a personalised mix-and-match M&M’s tube of chocolates.

M&M'S_Clems

“The Australian Open is the perfect stage for M&M’s to create moments of joy and connection, and we’ve been thrilled to help bring this partnership to life in a uniquely fun M&M’S way,”  Taryn Watson, managing partner, Clemenger BBDO said.

“In close collaboration with M&M’S, we wanted to reimagine what a pop-up experience could look like – blending retail, entertainment, and storytelling to give tennis fans something they’ll remember long after match point,” Watson added.

“This activation highlights the power of creativity and collaboration. M&M’s is an iconic brand with a rich history of bringing fun and connection to people worldwide. To translate that vision into something truly immersive at the Australian Open has been a fun journey, and we’re proud to see it come to life in such a bold way,” Anthony Jones, group creative director at Clemenger BBDO, added.

“Partnering with the Australian Open has given us the opportunity to share M&M’s iconic personality with tennis fans and chocolate lovers alike. The space is a celebration of fun, inclusivity, and the universal love of our brand, and Clemenger BBDO’s creative vision has been instrumental in realising this landmark moment for us,” Mars Wrigley’s portfolio director Michelle Gazzola said.

The M&M’s retail space is at the Australian Open precinct, open until 26 January.

Credits:
Client – M&M’S
Ben Hill – Marketing Director
Michelle Gazzola – Portfolio Director
Deborah Tran – Senior Brand Manager
Anna Coldwell – Senior Activity Manager
Creative Agency – Clemenger BBDO
Chief Creative Officer – Adrián Flores
Creative Director – Anthony Jones
Managing Partner – Taryn Watson
Senior Producer – Katie Hood
Senior Account Director – James Hartnett
Head of Design – Sam McLennan
Senior Finished Artist – Chad Lippert

Related posts:

  1. CyberCX Launches ‘We Secure Our Communities’ Campaign For Australian Open 2025 Highlighting Cyber Threats To Sporting Events
  2. Hundreds Of Thousands Streaming Wii Tennis-Like Versions Of AO Matches
  3. Ash Barty & Todd Woodbridge Launch Kia’s Sustainable VIK Fleet Handover For AO2025
  4. Electrify Your Experience: Kia Unveils Four Experiential Activations At AO25
TAGGED: , ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

Latest News

ANZ Launches AI ‘Falcon Lens’ For The AO Via Special, T&DA, PHD & oOh!
Wesfarmers Health Taps Houston Group To Launch New Beauty Retailer atomica
OMA: OOH Sector Revenue Up 8% In 2024, DOOH Top 75% Of Net Revenue
Nine Restructures: CMO Dubois & Stan Boss Kugeler Exit; Laing & Boyce Join
Register Lost your password?