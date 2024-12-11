MKTG Returns As Official Gold Partner For Sportnxt 2025

SportNXT has confirmed that dentsu’s global sports marketing agency, MKTG Sports + Entertainment, has renewed its collaboration as an Official Gold Partner, with dentsu Sports Analytics returning as a Silver Partner. The must-attend event for the industry will take place from March 12 to 14, 2025, once again at CENTREPIECE, Melbourne and Olympic Park.

MKTG will continue as the exclusive SportNXT Sports Marketing and Sponsorship Servicing Partner, further solidifying the company’s commitment to driving thought leadership and delivering top-tier sports marketing solutions for brands and sporting codes across Australia, New Zealand, and around the globe.

dentsu’s data and insights experts, dentsu Sports Analytics, will again return as the official SportNXT Research and Insights Partner. After a highly impactful partnership in 2024, dentsu Sports Analytics will provide intelligence to support and underpin on-stage and online content through relevant fan and sponsorship insights derived from its proprietary platforms and resources.

“We have truly valued our partnership with SportNXT over the years and appreciate the opportunity that the team creates to bring together some of the brightest minds from around the globe to share and connect with one another. Our involvement underscores not only our commitment to innovation and excellence in sports marketing but also our dedication to driving thought leadership in the industry and connecting people. Together with the dentsu Sports Analytics team, we look forward to supporting impactful moments that will surely contribute to the growth of the sports industry and foster unparalleled experiences and relationships. We hope to welcome you all at CENTREPIECE next March,” said Matt Connell, managing director, MKTG APAC.

“We’re excited to welcome MKTG back this year as our Official Gold Partner for SportNXT 2025. Their continued commitment reflects the value and impact our summit has within the sports industry. Additionally, we received really positive feedback from the complementary data and analytics dentsu Sports Analytics provided last year and look forward to seeing what the team brings this year to enhance our attendees’ experience,” said Hamish Anderson, SportNXT CEO.

Speakers confirmed so far for SportNXT 2025 include Cathy Engelbert, Commissioner of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA); Alan Gilpin, CEO of World Rugby; Rob Manfred, Commissioner of Major League Baseball (MLB); Andrew Dillon, CEO of the AFL; Liz Ellis AO, Chair of Netball Australia; and others to be announced in the coming weeks.