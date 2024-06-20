MarketingNewsletter

Minions Take Over Aussie Streets To Celebrate Launch Of Despicable Me 4

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
1 Min Read

To celebrate the release of Despicable Me 4, Universal Pictures and EssenceMediacom have brought the beloved minions to the streets with a larger-than-life 3D build of the new character, Jerry.

Donned in his best suit and tie, Jerry has appeared on street corners, on busses, inside shopping malls and outside movie theatres across the country. He even made a special appearance beside the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

“Despicable Me 4 is the 7th release in the Despicable Me franchise, which means we must keep innovating to keep the brand current and connect with audiences. OOH was a perfect channel to reveal our favourite minions larger than life,” said Suzanne Stretton-Brown, director of marketing ANZ at Universal Pictures.

With Despicable Me 4 hitting cinemas on June 20, the hard-to-miss activation will appear across Sydney and Brisbane for the next couple of weeks. It will also include a broader Out-of-Home campaign supported by JCDecaux.

Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

