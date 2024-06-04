MINI Australia Announces Neale Whitaker As Ambassador

MINI Australia has announced celebrated Interior Design expert and media personality, Neale Whitaker as a ‘Friend Of MINI’ – the brand’s ambassador – aligning with the iconic launch of its design-centric ‘Next Generation’ range.

A long-time MINI enthusiast, Whitaker’s renowned eye for design will focus on the all-new MINI Countryman, bringing together MINI’s beloved charm, its ‘Charismatic Simplicity’ design language, innovative driver customisation, advanced technology and a steadfast commitment to sustainability.

“MINI holds a special place in my heart – my family has driven the iconic car for generations,” said Whitaker.

“What I love about MINI is that it is committed to celebrating individual style with its ‘Big Love’ ethos and embracing the unique. The new MINI Countryman suits my urban to rural lifestyle perfectly and is such an amazing evolution of the brand in size, design and sustainability”.

The reimagined MINI Countryman allows drivers to customise their vehicle based on their personal lifestyle and preferences – from a new selection of colours and trims to three orchestrated lighting signatures in the front and rear LED lights. It features eight ‘Experience’ modes with a bespoke set of sounds, lights and digital visuals to tailor the driving experience and set the ambience for the journey ahead.

As part of his role with MINI, Neale Whitaker will share his travels in the MINI Countryman from his professional commitments in the city to the sanctuary of his country home, personalising the vehicle to suit his day-to-day life.

“Neale’s passion for celebrating individuality through high end design perfectly aligns with our brand. His eye for detail and appreciation of MINI’s legacy and future direction is what makes Neale the perfect ‘Friend of MINI’ as we launch our Next Generation range,” said Nikesh Gohil, MINI’s head of narketing for Australia and New Zealand.

Key features which will be amplified to showcase the evolution of the MINI Countryman include:

Sustainability: 100 per cent leather-free and chrome-free materials, with at least 90 percent recycled polyester used in interior surfaces, vehicle floor and floor mats, obtained from PET bottles and carpet remnants. New manufacturing methods contribute to a 98% CO2 emissions reduction.

More space: 13cm longer for the ultimate spaciousness and 6cm taller to provide more headroom, with an increased 505L of luggage room.

Eight MINI Experience Modes to elevate the go-kart driving experience: Core, Green, Go-Kart, Balance, Timeless, Personal, Trail and Vivid, each with a bespoke set of sounds, colours and patterns projected through the cabin and on the 240mm circular OLED display.

A MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant which continually learns and automatically adjusts to regular routines e.g. lowering windows when entering a carpark or a tunnel.

The MINI Countryman is the brand’s first model launched under the new MINI family and lays the foundation for its electric vehicle line-up coming to Australia, includingthe Countryman E and SE ALL4 – MINI’s two all-electric variants.