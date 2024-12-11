Mick Fanning Partners With AirBnb & Surf Life Saving To Promote Water Safety

As Aussies prepare to hit the beaches this summer, Airbnb is partnering with Surf Life Saving Australia to promote beach safety for Australians and travellers who visit our 12,000 beaches. To celebrate this partnership, surfing legend Mick Fanning has teamed up with the iconic Palm Beach Surf Life Saving Club to host an exclusive, one-off stay on Airbnb to promote water safety.

Mick’s love for the water extends beyond surfing with water safety always top of mind as he and his young family spend much of their time on beaches around Australia and the globe. The stay, bookable for a family or group of four people at the surf club, will include a surf session with Mick, a sunset barbecue, a personalised shopping trip to Mick’s local Rip Curl store and the opportunity to stay in the stunning surf club overlooking the breaks where Mick developed his world champion surf skills.

“I stay in homes on Airbnb all over the world and love how these stays have given my family and I a unique way to explore amazing places and the best beaches nearby while also getting to know the locations and the people who live there,” Fanning said.

“I am really excited to host guests on the beautiful Gold Coast and near the surf break where my passion for surfing started and then became my career. As an Airbnb host and to mark this important work with Surf Life Saving, I hope to encourage people to enjoy our beaches and waterways safely and to complete the online training now available from Surf Life Saving Australia”.

The news comes off the back of Surf Life Saving Australia launching Beach Passport, a new virtual and completely free course that provides a fun way for the public to gain basic water safety awareness and stay safe at the beach.

Airbnb country manager Susan Wheeldon said Airbnb has an important role to play when it comes to educating both domestic and international travellers on water safety.

“Coastal getaways are always popular, with an over 35 percent growth in local and international visitors last summer opting to stay in beachfront listings. Airbnb wants to play our part to keep people safe while they enjoy our pristine beaches and waterways.

“Staying in a home on Airbnb means you can enjoy a pool in your backyard or find secluded beaches and hidden swimming spots. Often that means you may not have in-depth understanding of water safety or be unfamiliar with the local conditions.

“It’s important to remember not all beaches are patrolled and not all the time, so swimming can be a risk for both domestic and overseas visitors.

“We want to ensure everyone can enjoy the water and our coastline safely and return home to loved ones. That’s why we are partnering with Surf Life Saving Australia to ensure our guests have access to practical information and resources to help them enjoy the water safely this summer”.

John Brennan, head of commercial at Surf Life Saving Australia has spoken about how Airbnb’s support will assist the organisation’s mission to educate as many people as possible over the summer. “Surf Life Saving is thrilled to be partnering with Airbnb to help deliver valuable water safety education to those visiting our beautiful coastlines.

“Whether it’s educating oneself on the conditions or potential hazards of the local beaches where they are staying or completing Surf Life Saving’s new “Beach Passport” online educational tool, we look forward to working together to strive towards the ever-important mission of zero preventable deaths in Australian waters”.

This ultimate and one time only summer stay takes place from Friday 24th to Monday 27th January 2025.