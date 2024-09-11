AdvertisingNewsletter

Michael Whiteside Joins QMS As National Sales Director

Michael Whiteside, QMS national sales director.
QMS has announced the appointment of Michael Whiteside as national sales director, advanced trading, effective 7 October.

Based in Melbourne and reporting to QMS chief revenue officer, Alex Kerley, Whiteside will be responsible for leading QMS’ programmatic offering across Australia, ensuring there is a seamless connection and coordination across the business to deliver on agencies and clients’ requirements for integrated solutions across all the major demand-side platforms and data providers.

Whiteside has joined QMS from Kinesso, where he was chief media activations officer leading teams across digital, tech, and data services. Before his role at Kinesso, he held senior positions at RadiumOne, Amobee/Adconion and Yahoo focused on scaling a digital business and developing integrated teams.

“I’m very happy to welcome Michael to the QMS team. He is one of the best in the business and a proven business leader, experienced in developing high-functioning teams and sustained outcomes for clients. With almost two decades of publisher, adtech, and agency experience, he has a proven track record of helping businesses and brands grow,” said QMS chief revenue officer, Alex Kerley.

“Michael’s appointment reinforces our commitment to, and leadership in, programmatic digital out of home, which is a key part of our total DOOH offering to continue delivering great results for our clients,” said QMS chief sales officer, Tim Murphy.

“From a holistic agency perspective, it’s clear to see the impact DOOH has on media outcomes, making the decision to help shape the out-of-home evolution at QMS an obvious choice,” added Whiteside.

“In an increasingly converged trading world, DOOH provides the opportunity to connect brand establishment strategies all the way through to performance tactics. With the advancements to trading capabilities that programmatic allows, QMS will offer further optionality for brands to unlock out of the ordinary results across a distinctive asset portfolio.

“I can’t wait to support the new QMS sales function together with Tim and Alex and alongside David Pullinger, Olivia Gotch and Sean Rigby, and help push the boundaries while adding versatility to DOOH trading”.

