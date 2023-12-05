Thinkerbell Turns Iconic Menulog Delivery Bag Into A Star Studded Handbag For Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera’s arrival in Australia for the first time in 15 years gave Menulog and Thinkerbell a unique opportunity to launch the new global TVC and brand campaign in a locally relevant way for Australians.

Utilising Menulog’s distinctive delivery bag, Thinkerbell recruited Australian Indie designer By Weave Collection, to re-imagine it and create a star-studded designer bag that was fit for a diva.

‘Branding’ the superstar Christina Aguilera, her designer Menulog delivery bag was inspired by the bougieness of the latest ‘Did Somebody Say’ advertisement directed by Dave Meyers. Built to actual delivery bag dimensions, it features luxury Australian leather, a diamante encrusted Menulog logo, recycled fabric liner and real 22-carat jewellery trinkets, including an avocado, fries and a burger.

“The iconic delivery bag is a distinctive brand asset to Menulog and we knew instinctively that a simple branded designer bag would capture the attention of news outlets. When we heard Christina was on her way to Australia, we wondered if we redesigned the bag to be worthy of wearing it, would she wear it? And she did. And thanks to the paparazzi, this chance paid off,” said Sesh Moodley, Head Tinker at Thinkerbell.

Hand-delivered to Christina Aguilera before she flew to Australia, she was spotted by paparazzi in LA with the bag on her way to LAX before boarding her flight. After the photo leaked, it swelled a national news cycle, reaching millions of fans across Australia and the world, asking, “What’s with the bag?” and anticipating her imminent arrival in Australia.

After much fan-fare and media excitement across Australia, taking the ‘What’s In Your Bag?’ social trend to a whole new level, Christina Aguilera gave her fans a personal glimpse into the items she keeps on hand in her designer Menulog bag across Tik Tok before she left the country. Hitting close to four million views and counting organically in only a few days, she revealed a range of items including Playground Lube, a Caramello Koala, mint toothpix and a massage theragun.

“‘Did Somebody Say’ has ingrained Menulog into Australian culture and the latest iteration with Christina Aguilera and rapper Latto is no different. When we heard Christina was coming to Australia, we put our heads together to see how we could ‘brand her up’ in a way that was natural enough for Xtina to take part, whilst at the same time knowing we’d get a lot of attention if we did it well. It was too good of an opportunity to miss,” said Fiona Bateman, head of brand and media at Menulog.