Melbourne Storm Stars Take Over 9Now With The 167 Podcast

Three of the Melbourne Storm’s biggest names Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster, and reigning Dally M Medallist Jahrome Hughes, will bring exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes access with the 167 podcast available for free on 9Now.

Diving into all things NRL and beyond, the superstar Storm trio will give a front-row seat to the 2025 season, delivering plenty of laughs, interviews with sports stars, fan-submitted questions, and much more.

Streaming free on 9Now alongside Nine’s commitment to all Storm games being made available free on Channel 9 in Melbourne, the weekly podcast gives fans an all-access pass into the lives of the players, going beyond the try-lines and training paddocks to share laughs, stories, special guests and behind-the-scenes moments from off the field.

Whether it’s the latest locker room banter, wild weekend tales, or insights into what really goes down in Storm HQ, nothing’s off limits. From Papenhuyzen’s love of American sports, to Munster’s mischief and Hughes’ cool-headed take on the season, The 167 Podcast is a must-listen for rugby league lovers and casual fans alike.

“We’re pumped to be bringing the pod to 9Now and giving fans something a bit different,” said Papenhuyzen. “It’s not just footy talk — it’s a chance for people to see who we are when we’re not in a jersey.”

Episodes will drop weekly on 9Now, with the first one launching this week. Don’t miss a minute — head to 9Now and stream The 167 Podcast for free.