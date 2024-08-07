Megan Osborne Sows Seeds As Editor Of Better Homes & Gardens

Are Media has announced the appointment of Megan Osborne as the new editor of Australia’s most widely read paid magazine, Better Homes and Gardens, effective 14 August.

Reporting to Are Media General Manager, Homes, Lisa Hudson, Megan will be responsible for all channels including digital and print, working with the Better Homes and Gardens team to help shape the future of one of Australia’s most-loved and iconic brands, with a monthly reach of more than 2.2 million people.

With experience in brand, content and marketing strategy, Megan has previously worked at Hardie Grant Publishing, Woolworths – as content director across social, video, print, email, app and web – and most recently as digital team director and lead on content strategy and creative direction at The Mint Partners communications agency. At Mint, she worked with brands such as Archie Rose, Volvo, ArchiPro, Pernod Ricard, Marriott International and more.

“I’m very excited to welcome Megan to the Are Media team and can’t wait for her to start. She is very talented and experienced omnichannel content strategist and

team leader, with a proven track record in thinking outside the box,” Hudson said.

“Megan has a real passion for the Better Homes and Gardens brand and comes with exciting ideas to reach new audiences, build community and diversify revenue.”

“Since accepting the role and sharing the news with those close to me, I’ve been amazed – but I suppose not truly surprised – at just how effectively this brand has

burrowed its way into the hearts of so many Australians,” said Osborne.

“It has the category ability to resonate across generations. This is something I particularly look forward to embracing alongside the talented team. Watch this space as we embark on an exciting future and convince even more Aussies to fall in love with this powerhouse brand”.