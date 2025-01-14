Meet A 30 Under 30 Judge: Elizabeth English, ‘Collaboration Is At The Heart Of Our Industry’

As March draws nearer, we’re gearing up for B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, and hope many of you are, too. Last we shared stories from previous winners. Now we’re taking you behind the scenes to give a peek into the judges’ minds. Elizabeth English, a client services director at Havas, shares why she decided to judge the Awards and imparts some advice for hopeful future winners.

B&T: Why did you decide to judge this year’s B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards?

Elizabeth English: The B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards are an exciting opportunity to celebrate the rising stars who are shaping the future of the advertising and media industries. Judging this year’s awards allows me to highlight the creativity and ambition of young professionals who are pushing boundaries and redefining what’s possible in our field. It’s always inspiring to see the next generation’s fresh ideas and fearless approaches, and I’m thrilled to play a role in recognising and encouraging their contributions.

B&T: What are your most important pieces of advice for the next generation of talent in our industry?

EE: For those starting their careers in advertising, my advice is to stay curious and open to learning. The industry is constantly evolving, and staying informed about emerging trends and technologies is key to staying ahead. Balancing creativity with data-driven decision-making is essential in today’s landscape—both are critical to delivering impactful campaigns.

Building strong relationships within Australia’s close-knit advertising community will also be invaluable. Collaboration is at the heart of our industry, and those who foster genuine connections will find doors opening.

Resilience is another crucial quality; setbacks are part of the journey, and learning from them will make you stronger. Most importantly, stay true to your values and let authenticity shine in your work.

B&T: What challenges might the next generation of leaders face and how should they overcome them?

EE: The next generation will face challenges such as navigating a rapidly changing digital landscape, with technologies like AI and automation transforming how we work. They will also need to address ethical dilemmas, such as data privacy concerns and sustainability expectations, as audiences demand more accountability from brands.

Another significant obstacle is navigating the increasingly fragmented media landscape. With such a diverse population and regional nuances, targeting the right audiences effectively will require both creativity and precision.

Economic fluctuations and market conditions will continue to create a dynamic environment where adaptability is key. The rapid evolution of technology, particularly in AI and immersive media, will continue to shape the industry, requiring young talent to stay ahead of the curve.

Some challenges will remain constants. The need to stay agile in response to shifting consumer behaviours and cultural trends will always be crucial. Similarly, audiences’ expectations for transparency and inclusivity will continue to grow, requiring brands to demonstrate genuine commitments to these values. The balancing act of combining creativity with measurable impact will remain a core focus for professionals in the industry.

B&T: What’s the importance of championing young people in our industry?

EE: Championing young talent in the Australian advertising industry is essential for its continued growth and success. Young professionals bring fresh energy, perspective, bold ideas and an eagerness to challenge the status quo. Investing in their development, we not only nurture the future leaders of our industry but also ensure that Australian advertising remains vibrant and globally competitive.

B&T: What was a defining moment in your career that lead you to the place you are today?

EE: I honestly don’t think that I can say there has been one key defining moment. In my career, I have worked across multiple different agencies in various markets and each one has contributed to where I am today. I think one key learning that I have taken along the way and aim to always apply is that while IQ gets you to the table, EQ is what truly drives great teamwork, meaningful collaboration, and success.

Intelligence and technical skills are extremely important, but it’s also the ability to understand, connect with, and inspire others that can make a real impact in any team or organisation. For me, and taking learning from previous and current leaders, this has become a core part of how I try to lead, and it’s made a huge difference in how I handle challenges, build relationships, and help my team succeed.