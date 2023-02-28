McDonald’s Launches Delivery Through MyMacca’s App 

McDonald’s Australia has launched McDelivery through the MyMacca’s app in the next phase of its digital and delivery expansion.

Customers across Australia can now place delivery orders, earn and redeem MyMacca’s Reward points, and access exclusive deals and discounts all in one place.

Whilst Mcdonalds has previously offered delivery through Uber Eats, Menulog and DoorDash this is the first time it has been offered through the MyMacca app.

The launch of McDelivery t is part of McDonald’s ongoing commitment to provide Aussie customers with greater convenience, value and rewards.

To celebrate the launch, delivery customers who spend over $40 will receive free delivery from 27 February – 5 March*, with more giveaways and discounts to be released over the coming weeks.

Cameron Newlands, VP of operations and head of delivery, McDonald’s Australia, said: “After a successful trial across restaurants in New South Wales, we are excited to launch McDelivery through our MyMacca’s app in over 800 restaurants and communities nationwide.

“At Macca’s, we understand the importance of convenience and giving customers the option to access our great quality, great value products in a way that works for them – whether that’s dining in our restaurants, drive-thru or McDelivery.

“Through MyMacca’s McDelivery, customers can now enjoy all the perks of delivery while earning reward points and accessing exclusive discounts and value offers.

“Following the launch of MyMacca’s Rewards in 2022, McDelivery via MyMacca’s is the next phase of our digital app expansion. Tailored to suit our customer’s needs, we are confident the service will enhance convenience and unlock even more value for our customers.”

MyMacca’s Rewards allows customers to earn 100 points for every $1 spent on eligible food and drink purchases via MyMacca’s app. Once customers receive 2,500 points and more, they can redeem their rewards on a range of menu favourites such as McCafé coffees, Cheeseburgers, Fries and Big Macs.

McDelivery is now available in participating restaurants across Australia via the MyMacca’s app and is facilitated in partnership with DoorDash Australia.