M&C Saatchi Group And MYOB Launch NMBL Partnership

M&C Saatchi Group and business management platform, MYOB, have unveiled a new partnership model that will deliver an innovative and collaborative way of working under the distinctive moniker, NMBL.

Co-designed by MYOB and M&C Saatchi Group, NMBL brings together the best minds in data, CX, creative, design and PR in one connected team.

Harnessing the expertise of M&C Saatchi Group specialists and MYOB’s internal talent and category knowledge, this new NMBL approach aims to supercharge MYOB’s ambition of bringing the latest in business management innovation to every Australian business.

“MYOB has been a part of Australian and New Zealand business success for 33 years,” said MYOB chief marketing officer, Dean Chadwick on the new partnership with the M&C Saatchi team and the NMBL model.

“It is laser focussed on helping Australians and New Zealanders in business do big things, whatever big means for them. Small businesses and sole traders are doing it tough out there, so we want the NMBL partnership to help MYOB support more Australian and NZ business people start, survive and succeed.

“As our business enters a new chapter, through NMBL we are focusing on building the products and solutions people in business across Australian and New Zealand are asking for. We’re really excited to be working closely with specialists from the M&C Saatchi Group as NMBL.

NMBL is made up of a strategic selection of M&C Saatchi Group practitioners led by Benjamin Harrison (managing director, Re), Steve Coll (chief creative officer, M&C Saatchi Group), Scott Dettrick (ECD M&C Saatchi) Saynaree Oudomvilay (PR & comms lead, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment) and Bobbie Gersbach (M&C Saatchi Performance).

“At M&C Saatchi Group, we are about building bespoke models around the needs of our partners and their users. NMBL enables a connected approach from product design to comms, from buttons to billboards, ” said Managing Director Ben Harrison.

“MYOB is an iconic Aussie tech brand that’s been helping small businesses for over three decades to do big things. NMBL will help MYOB realise its big ambitions over the next 5 years in Australia and New Zealand”.