Matthew McConaughey Hosts No-Pants Tequila Party This Cinco de Mayo

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey are raising spirits — and eyebrows — with their latest cheeky campaign for Cinco de Mayo, toasting the holiday in nothing but boots, tequila, and a whole lot of Texan charm.

The couple has unveiled a sizzling new photo and video promoting their own brand, Pantalones Organic Tequila, dancing barefoot, carefree, and unapologetically pants-free in a spirited tribute to letting loose. The campaign celebrates what they’ve boldly dubbed “The Official Tequila of Getting Out of Line.”

Known for their relaxed style and irreverent approach to tradition, the McConaugheys are leaning into the wild, rebellious energy behind Pantalones Organic Tequila, which promises smooth, agave-forward flavour whether you’re sipping, shooting, or mixing.

The campaign perfectly captures the McConaugheys’ mission: encouraging people to be a little more playful, a little more barefoot, and a whole lot less buttoned-up.

Now available across Australia at Dan Murphy’s, Pantalones Organic Tequila is ready to fuel your own unfiltered moments — pants optional.