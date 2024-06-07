Matt Holmes Leaves Emotive Following Launch Of Integrated Creative & PR Offering

Matt Holmes, Emotive’s head of earned creative and PR has left the agency following the integration of its social, talent, partnerships, brand experience and PR specialisms.

Lead Image: Simon Joyce, Rhian Mason (now also departed) and Matt Holmes.

Holmes joined the agency just four months ago in the newly created role and was supposed to work with Rhian Mason, then head of social, talent and partnerships and Darren Wright, group creative director.

However, Holmes is now out the door.

“In February 2024, Emotive launched an integrated fame offering that united five specialisms (social, talent, partnerships, brand experience and PR), positioning this service area as an essential not just desirable part of the creative process and opening doors to plenty of exciting non-traditional briefs,” the agency said in a statement.

“Matt, as head of PR and earned creative was an integral part of this launch. However, given the trailblazing nature of this structure and the impact it has on how we do both strategy and creative, we quickly realised that we needed greater senior leadership in the strategy unit, as opposed to senior PR skills.

“For that reason, we parted company, and as difficult as it was as Matt is a terrific operator who brought wonderful energy and smart to the business, we had to make a quick call which is essential for a tight-knit business like Emotive.”

In May, Mason also departed the agency after joining in 2021. Her next role has not been announced yet.