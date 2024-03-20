Matt Gudge Diagnosed As Healthengine’s New Chief Marketing Officer

Healthengine, has announced the appointment of Matt Gudge as its new chief marketing officer.

Joining the company with a wealth of experience in Australia and the UK, the former Mable and Big Red Group senior marketer joins Healthengine’s leadership team with immediate effect.

As CMO, Gudge will play a critical role in ensuring Healthengine remains the healthcare platform of choice for Australians and will report to chief executive officer Dan Stinton.

“Matt’s appointment reflects our commitment to investing in both talent and technology to improve access to healthcare for Australians – and we’re extremely excited to have him onboard as a core part of the Healthengine leadership team,” said Stinton.

“While technology is a big aspect of the Healthengine story, we are also very much a people-based business – from the people around Australia who we help connect to essential health services, to the people within our business who drive quality outcomes for our customers”.

“Matt is hugely experienced in a wide range of marketing functions, including brand strategy and development, digital and business development – and his arrival not only indicates Healthengine’s growth but further expands the business’ ability to deliver the innovative, customer-focused solutions that we are renowned for”.

Gudge said he had long admired Healthengine and looked forward to applying his expertise to support the ultimate goal of improving access to healthcare for all Australians.

“With a well-earned reputation as a business that delivers innovation and results, I’m thrilled to now be part of the Healthengine team. It’s exciting to have joined a company that places such a strong focus on innovation and meeting the needs and expectations of customers and supporting the healthcare journey of people around the country”.

“Health is an area I’m deeply passionate about, and a great deal of my work over the past decade has centred around online platforms and e-commerce, so Healthengine feels a very natural fit for me. I’m looking forward to working closely with Dan and the wider team to continue embedding a more positive reputation for the healthcare space in Australia”.




