Mat Baxter Returns To Sydney, Remains At Huge

Aussie adland guru Mat Baxter has returned to Sydney after spending almost a decade running IPG-owned creative tech shop Huge.

Baxter will continue to be the global CEO of Huge despite moving from the agency’s New York base.

In Febraury, Baxter confirmed to B&T that the 1200-strong agency would be launching in Australia and would be operating under a no-pitch model, instead focusing on its pre-existing products which have set prices.

The move also reinforces that Huge will continue to offer its staff the chance to work remotely at least some of the time after it started moving slowly back from a fully remote model.

Baxter joined Huge as the CEO in June 2021, having previously spent just over five years as global CEO and then chairman of Initiative. His last job in Australia was serving as the CEO of UM from December 2010 to August 2015.