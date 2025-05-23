TV Ratings (22/05/2025): Top Of The Table Dogs Toppled By The Dolphins In Treacherous Conditions

Last night saw the depleted Bulldogs get absolutely touched up by a gritty Dolphins side on Nines Thursday night NRL live.

While it might have been a brutal loss for the dogs, it did the numbers for Nine with a total TV national reach of 1,341,000 and a national average of 627,000.

Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo was not in impressed with the 44-8 defeat abruptly leaving the press conference after a tense two and a half minutes.

The loss was a result of the Dolphins swimming in the conditions completing at 80 per cent, against the Bulldogs atrocious 60 per cent. The extra possession given to the Dolphins as a result of the Dogs poor ball handling led to Kristian Woolf’s team putting on an astonishing 44 points.

After last nights performance the Dolphins have know beaten every NRL team since their induction in 2023.

It was Sevens AFL that led the viewership’s last night reaching 1,808,000 people. Sevens coverage saw the Geelong Cats cement themselves into the top 8 after a 14-point win over the Western Bulldogs.

Key Forward Jeremy Cameron kicked six goals straight to help the Cats secure their seventh win in 11 matches.

Everybody’s eyes where still glued onto the news, staying up-to-date with the extreme weather conditions.