OMD’s DJ Sometimes Wholesome Wins Inaugural Club Unltd. Final

The industry’s brightest disc jockeys battled it out at the Art Factory in Sydney with OMD’s Quianna Baterrna (aka DJ Sometimes Wholesome) proving to be more than wholesome at the inaugural Club Unltd.

Baterrna beat Brent Richardson from Enrichd Group (DJ Bangers & Mash) and Edward Ye from Dentsu (DJ Edgy) in a contest that was edgy at times.

Resident DJ Crump$ from MMAD and headliner Julian Hamilton from The Presets ket the dance floor heaving all night long.

The event was supported by Yahoo, Snapchat, Guzman y Gomez and Musicians Making a Difference.