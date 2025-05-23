MediaNewsletter

OMD’s DJ Sometimes Wholesome Wins Inaugural Club Unltd. Final

The industry’s brightest disc jockeys battled it out at the Art Factory in Sydney with OMD’s Quianna Baterrna (aka DJ Sometimes Wholesome) proving to be more than wholesome at the inaugural Club Unltd.

Baterrna beat Brent Richardson from Enrichd Group (DJ Bangers & Mash) and Edward Ye from Dentsu (DJ Edgy) in a contest that was edgy at times.

Resident DJ Crump$ from MMAD and headliner Julian Hamilton from The Presets ket the dance floor heaving all night long.

The event was supported by Yahoo, Snapchat, Guzman y Gomez and Musicians Making a Difference.

Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

