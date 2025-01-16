Martin Box Joins electriclime° As Executive Producer

Martin Box has joined electriclime° as executive producer in the ANZ region.

With more than 25 years in the industry as a producer and executive producer, Box started his career in London before emigrating to Melbourne in 2014.

Initially producing music videos, he has gone on to lead hundreds of television commercials, across a dozen or more countries that have won multiple awards in every major competition.

Martin produced for EXIT Films for several years before going freelance, and for the past seven years Martin was Executive Producer at AIRBAG Productions in Melbourne. In 2021 Martin was asked by his peers to become the Co-Chair of The Commercial Producers Council.

Box said: “I’m honoured to be joining the electriclime team. Michael [Ahmadzadeh] and Pabz [Alexander, Co-Founders] have created a unique and inspirational company with deep roots across the APAC and MENA markets. My aim is to bring more of this creative energy to the Australian operations.”

Michael Ahmadzadeh, co-founder of electriclime°, added: “Martin’s wealth of experience, his dedication to fostering creative excellence, and his deep understanding of the ANZ market make him the perfect fit for electriclime°.

“We’re excited to have him bring his vision and leadership to our team, driving impactful collaborations and elevating our work to even greater heights.”