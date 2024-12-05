Marking The Four Millionth Sandwich: Chobani & Eat Up Are Feeding Aussie School Kids Free Lunches

Eat Up, Australia’s only organisation providing free lunches to students nationally, has marked a major milestone by delivering its four millionth sandwich, a goal reached with the support of key partner Chobani Australia (Chobani). Together, they’re ensuring that more Australian school kids have access to nutritious, free lunches every day.

Through this partnership, Chobani provides its Greek Yogurt (140g) pouches, which complement Eat Up’s cheese sandwiches and fruit cups. These pouches offer kids a valuable protein and calcium boost, helping them stay focused, grow strong, and keep their energy up throughout the school day. Chobani also supports Eat Up with much-needed funds to expand its programs in Melbourne’s Southeast, and its employees volunteer their time extensively for sandwich-making sessions.

In 2024, Chobani increased yogurt supply specifically to meet the growing demand for Eat Up’s school deliveries. Over the past two years, they have donated 197,936 pouches, underscoring their mission to create food you can trust and to keep moving forward for positive change.

Eat Up Founder, Lyndon Galea, expressed his pride in reaching this milestone, reflecting on the collaborative impact made possible through the Chobani partnership. “We are delighted to see our impact grow, delivering our four millionth sandwich and helping so many children,” said Mr Galea.

“It’s hard to ignore that so many Australian kids still face hunger, but today’s milestone inspires us to keep moving forward, providing more kids with access to nutritious meals each year.”

“Our long-term partnership with Chobani has helped us support over 940 schools nationwide, bringing healthy lunches to children in need.”

Chobani Australia General Manager ESG & General Counsel, Tim Browne, said this partnership is central to the company’s values and Chobani is committed to helping meet Eat Up’s ongoing need.

“Making a real impact in the community is what matters most. We’re proud to work alongside Eat Up to bring nutritious meals to Aussie kids,” said Mr. Browne.

“This partnership is about more than just food – it’s about improving the health, nutrition and educational outcomes in schools throughout the country. Through food donations, funding and volunteering at sandwich-making events, we’re helping make a real difference for kids across Australia.”

“Chobani believes in making a difference using food as a force for good and we’re committed to bringing protein and calcium-packed lunches to classrooms.”