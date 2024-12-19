Mark Your Calendars: Cairns Crocodiles Key Dates Are Right Here

Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest is back from 13-15 May 2025, promising three days of inspiration, creativity and industry-leading insights.

With super early bird tickets closing soon and a stellar lineup already locked in, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

The excitement doesn’t stop at the content slate either, with Cairns Crocodiles Awards returning to celebrate the brightest minds, boldest ideas, and best talent in the media, marketing, and creativity sector. If you haven’t already, now’s the time to start planning your shot at the top.

“Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest is set to be huge for 2025, so before wrapping up for the year it’s crucial people get across the key dates,” said Pippa Chambers, Cairns Crocodiles Content Director.

“It’s not just the epic speakers and content, but new to the slate for 2025, Cairns Hatchlings Presented by Yahoo! is offering emerging talent a platform to showcase their skills and shine, and Cairns Masterclass presented by News Corp Australia is also set to make its debut. Get across it all now!”

Check out the key dates below and buy tickets here:

Cairns Crocodiles – 13-15 May 2025

• Super early bird tickets close: 31 December 2024

• Early bird tickets close: 30 March 2025

• Cairns Extra expressions of interest open: 3 March 2025

• Cairns Crocodiles Festival: 13-15 May 2025

Cairns Crocodiles Awards – 15 May 2025

• Entries open: 30 October 2024

• On-time entries close: 17 March 2025

• Late entries close: 24 March 2025

• Finalists announced: 16 April 2025

• Live judging: 12 May 2025, Cairns Convention Centre

• Awards ceremony: 15 May 2025 Cairns Convention Centre

Cairns Hatchlings – 15 May 2025

• Entries open: 1 October 2024

• Workshops: 10-14 February 2025

• Round one On-time entries close: 27 February 2025

• Round one Late entries close: 6 March 2025

• Finalists announced: 27 March 2025

• Round two live briefing: 12 May 2025, Cairns Convention Centre

• Finalists live pitching: 13 May 2025, Cairns Convention Centre

• Film category finalists live pitching: 14 May 2025, Cairns Convention Centre

• Awards ceremony: 15 May 2025, Cairns Convention Centre

Are you across all that’s new at next year’s Cairns Crocodiles? For more on the Crocodile Awards, The Hatchlings, Masterclasses and Speed Mentoring, see here.