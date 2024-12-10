Mark Levy To Replace Ray Hadley On 2GB Mornings

2GB has announced that multi award winning broadcaster, and listener favourite, Mark Levy will host 2GB Mornings in 2025.

Levy takes the reins from Ray Hadley, who recently announced his retirement from 2GB after a 43-year broadcasting career.

As a regular fill-in for Hadley and Ben Fordham across 2GB over an 18 year career, Levy’s long-standing connection to the audience and deep understanding of the issues that make Sydneysiders tick, means he’s the perfect choice to take on this new challenge.

Levy began his career in sports broadcasting, and has covered some of the country’s most significant events, including the NRL finals, State of Origin and Olympic Games as a key member of the Wide World of Sports and The Continuous Call Team – a role he will continue on Friday Nights and Saturdays during the NRL season.

He has won six Australian Commercial Radio Awards (ACRA), including for Best News Coverage this year, for his fast and accurate broadcasting of the Bondi Junction attacks where, along with Ben Fordham and Will Bottom, he led the way, leading to a 40 percent spike in listening.

“Over almost two decades, Mark Levy has proven himself to be one of Australia’s most gifted, hard-working and versatile broadcasters – and a favourite of 2GB listeners. As we usher in a new era of 2GB Mornings, Mark will make the 9.00am-12.00pm timeslot his own, with a fresh take on what matters most to Sydneysiders,” said 2GB content manager, Luke Davis.

“As a young kid I grew up listening to the talkback kings and to be taking over a timeslot that’s been owned by a mentor and a friend for the last 20 years is something I am excited about and extremely honoured to do. I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead and I can’t wait to speak to our loyal listeners every morning about the issues affecting them in what’s shaping up as an important election year,” said Levy.

Levy will take the helm of 2GB Mornings from Monday 16th December – 18 years to the day he first started at 2GB. He will broadcast throughout the summer period, continuing 2GB’s commitment to keeping its audience informed and entertained year-round with the very best live and local content.