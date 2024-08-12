Mark Anderson Joins Five By Five Global As Managing Director

Five by Five Global has announced the appointment of Mark Anderson as its new managing director.

Anderson, the former managing director of Cheil Australia, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join Five by Five and to work with such a talented team,” said Anderson. “I look forward to building on the agency’s strong people-focused foundation and helping to drive innovation and growth for our existing, new, and future clients. This is an exciting opportunity to shape the future of the agency and to contribute to its continued success”.

“I knew the moment I met Matt and visited the office that this was a real unicorn of a position. There is such a strong sense of passion amongst the team, and you can tell the business truly puts people at the heart of every decision. People before profit and creativity over corporate agenda. Taking the reins from Matt and having the autonomy to shape and grow a boutique agency in the Australian market is both an exciting opportunity and an absolute privilege,” he added.

During his 8 years at Cheil Australia, Anderson spearheaded several campaigns and growth strategies that significantly boosted the agency’s performance and reputation. Under his leadership, Cheil Australia grew from 18 to almost 90 people, increasing its revenue and industry recognition significantly.

Anderson will replace the incumbent MD and founder, Matt Lawton, who is moving into a globally-led position within the parent company – Lawton Communications Group. Anderson will manage the integrated agency’s operations in Australia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Five by Five Global team,” said Lawton. “His extensive experience and successful track record make him the perfect fit to lead our Australian operations. We are confident that his vision and expertise will help us continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients and drive our growth in the region”.

Anderson’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Five by Five as it seeks to further enhance its service offerings in the Australian market, following recent business wins and a track record of success in tech, video games, and financial services.

Mark Anderson’s leadership style is marked by a focus on collaboration, creativity, and client satisfaction.