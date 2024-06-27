Maria Ressa’s Withering Takedown Of Elon Musk’s Ludicrous Cannes Lions Assertions

On the last day of Cannes Lions, a much smaller crowd gathered to listen to Nobel Peace Prize Laureate winner Maria Ressa, two days after thousands crammed to hear Musk talk, waiting hours for what amounted to nothing more than an unfounded and misinformed attack on journalism.

Ressa responded with facts, a nuance lost on Musk’s talk, and while her gathering was significantly smaller, she had multiple standing ovations, while Musk had none. For those who are not familiar with Ressa’s fight for democracy and freedom of speech in her native Philippines, she won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 for fighting the regime of authoritative former President Rodrigo Duterte, whose government used repeated intimidation tactics — including arrests and legal proceedings — against her and her news site, (Rappler) which documented how social media in the Philippines was being used to spread disinformation, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse.

For a woman attacked with so much vitriol, Ressa jumps around the stage with striking enthusiasm and energy. Her resounding message, despite everything she has been through, is one of hope and resilience.

Among Ressa’s more profound assertations were:

Response to Elon Musk’s Vision

“Elon Musk said AI-driven news aggregation will replace professional journalism. But platforms like X lack the necessary conditions for the “wisdom of crowds” and they often devolve into social mobs. We need a greater understanding of journalism’s role in society and its necessity in holding power accountable. After Musk acquired Twitter, he dismantled its trust and safety teams, which led to fewer safety measures to protect users from misinformation and abuse, one of the five conditions required for the wisdom of crowds”.

Artificial Intelligence and its Influence

“AI is neither truly artificial nor intelligent, and it has been around since 1956. This recent surge in AI usage is primarily due to massive investments. AI’s integration into social media has commodified both individuals and news, creating an incentive structure where lies, especially those fuelled by fear and anger, spread much faster than the truth. This phenomenon is exacerbated by platforms like Twitter (now X), which have been criticised for becoming toxic environments”.

Personalisation and Its Dangers

“Personalisation in social media, creates isolated realities for individuals. This fragmentation can lead to increased polarisation and the spread of misinformation. AI and social media platforms use our data to create clones for micro-targeting, often without our consent, perpetuating a cycle of misinformation and manipulation”.

Impact on Mental Health and Society

“The addictive nature of AI-driven social media has led to various mental health issues, particularly among teenagers. Studies show higher levels of ADHD, depression, and eating disorders among young social media users. platforms like Instagram can quickly expose young users to harmful content, exacerbating the issues”.

The Role of Journalism

“The most critical role in a democracy is journalism in holding power to account and maintaining democratic values. Without factual integrity, society cannot solve critical problems, including climate change, and without independent journalism, society fragments”.

Call to Action

“Embrace your fears and prepare for the worst. I faced legal challenges and threats but a collective effort to address the issues caused by AI and social media, through education, legislation, and individual action means technology can be used for good. We must resist the manipulative designs of social media platforms”.