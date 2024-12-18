Man Of Many Unveils New Website Design

Man of Many has launched its newly redesigned website, with Porsche as its display launch partner, signalling an ambitious step into the future of independent digital media. Developed in partnership with Daylight Creative, the new site blends a sleek, modern design with cutting-edge functionality, delivering an enhanced user experience, improved content discovery, and optimised commercial integrations for brand partners.

The redesign marks a culmination of months of strategy, innovation, and collaboration, aimed at elevating the platforms capabilities for its growing audience of over 2 million monthly readers and more than 900,000 social media followers. This redesign not only enhances the user experience but also positions Man of Many to launch innovative new features and first-party data capabilities, paving the way for exciting developments in 2025.

A Design Built for the Modern Reader

At its core, the revamped site prioritises seamless navigation, elevated design, and improved functionality to engage the platforms growing audience of over 2.5 million monthly readers.

The redesign introduces:

Mobile-First Design: A user-friendly, intuitive interface tailored for browsing on any device.

Dark & Light Modes: Accommodating modern user preferences, ensuring a personalized and comfortable experience in any environment.

Enhanced Content Discoverability: Improved content architecture and trending sections to surface the best in Products, Culture, and Style.

Modern Visual Identity: A refreshed design system offering a clean, premium aesthetic that reflects Man of Manys position as a leading digital publisher.

Optimised Ad Formats: High-impact, non-intrusive placements that amplify brand campaigns and offer advertisers measurable outcomes.

First-Party Data Integration: Rich audience insights enabling precise targeting and campaign optimisation for brand partners.

“We are incredibly excited to share the next evolution of Man of Many,” said Scott Purcell, co-founder of Man of Many. “This redesign is not just about a new look—its about creating an exceptional experience for our readers and laying the foundation for an exciting future. Our focus remains on delivering quality content and innovative tools that empower both our audience and partners”.

Key outcomes of the redesign include:

Improved site speed and performance, delivering a smoother reader experience.

Enhanced capabilities for long-form editorial reviews, and series-based content.

New pathways for monetisation, balancing commercial needs with user experience.

A scalable design system ready to support Man of Manys future product offerings.

To bring this vision to life, Man of Many partnered with New Zealand agency Daylight Creative, a leading digital studio known for its expertise in crafting intuitive, future-proofed publisher platforms. Daylights extensive experience with editorial, UX/UI design, and brand expression allowed for a collaborative process that balanced creativity, audience insights, and technical precision.

What’s Next: Membership Platform Launching in 2025

The redesign sets the stage for Man of Manys next major milestone—the launch of an all-new membership platform in 2025. This exclusive program will provide loyal readers with enhanced features and curated benefits, including:

Premium, Members-Only Content: Access exclusive articles, deep dives, and long-form features.

Curated Events & Experiences: Invitations to bespoke events tailored for the Man of Many community.

Personalised Tools: The ability to comment, bookmark, and save favourite posts for a tailored reading experience.

Ad-Light Browsing: A smoother, less intrusive reading experience for members.

Exclusive Offers & Discounts: Special promotions and collaborations with premium brands.

“Our audience has grown significantly over the past decade, and we want to reward their loyalty with a personalised, enriched experience,” added Purcell. “The membership platform will create new opportunities for deeper community engagement while delivering even more value to our readers.”

Harnessing the Power of First-Party Data

Man of Manys redesigned site brings with it enhanced first-party data capabilities—a critical feature for both the platform and its commercial partners. By harnessing rich, privacy-compliant audience insights, Man of Many can deliver:

Deeper Audience Understanding: Behavioural trends, demographics, and preferences for hyper-targeted content and campaigns.

Precision Advertising Solutions: Brands can optimise messaging to resonate with high-value demographics, driving measurable outcomes.

Data-Driven Decision Making: Real-time analytics to refine strategies and deliver campaigns with maximum impact.

These insights, combined with Man of Manys verified audience data through IPSOS, position the platform as a leader in delivering transparent and effective advertising solutions. By aligning content innovation with cutting-edge technology and audience needs, the new platform reaffirms Man of Manys commitment to authentic, high-quality content and future-proofs its commercial offerings.