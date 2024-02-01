Malmsten & World Aquatics Renew Partnership Ahead Of Championships Launch Tomorrow

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



Athletes across all aquatics sports are set to continue their competitions in world-class conditions, as World Aquatics and Malmsten reach an agreement to extend their partnership for another 4 years. The renewed contract has been established for the 2025-2028 period.

Malmsten has been an Official Supplier of World Aquatics since 2009; during which time they have fitted aquatics arenas around the world with the highest quality equipment including the World Aquatics Championships that kicks off tomorrow.

Under the 2025-2028 contract, Malmsten will supply a wide range of innovative and impressive equipment to several aquatics competitions including; World Aquatics Championships, World Aquatics Masters Championships, World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) and the World Cups for all aquatic sports.

The commercial pool equipment brand will provide racing lane lines, buoys, water polo goals, field of play markings/boundaries, field cones on field lines, ball release systems, referees’ catwalks with interchangeable field matting and referees’ ball holders.

“With the founder’s roots being in competitive swimming, Malmsten has a deep understanding of the equipment needed in world-class aquatics disciplines. They also recognise the importance of having the best possible apparatus that allows athletes to perform at their best. We are thrilled to renew our partnership with Malmsten and look forward to our continued collaboration in the years ahead,” said World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam.

In addition to providing equipment, Malmsten will also provide investment into the World Aquatics Scholarship Programme, ensuring that elite athletes of the future are provided with the best opportunity to develop their talent and perform to the best of their ability in the fairest of conditions.

“Malmsten is extremely proud of its long-term partnership with World Aquatics,” said Malmsten CEO Marcus Malmsten. “My father, Tommy Malmsten, started the company to supply functional and durable aquatics equipment, and I am honoured to continue a partnership which began in 2009 and proud to support World Aquatics vision: “a world united by water, for health, life and sport”.

Australia is sending 24 swimmers over to Doha for the competition along with several other athletes to compete in the 17 day tournament. All the action will be live on 9Now and 9Gem.




