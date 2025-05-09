B&T Journo Facing Jail

On Friday 20 June, B&T’s very own Aimee Edwards will trade headlines for handcuffs as she joins 80 fellow adland “inmates” at the infamous Yasmar Detention Centre for the 2025 Adland Bail Out.

The annual event, run by industry charity UnLtd, asks participants to step into the cold, uncomfortable shoes of young people caught in Australia’s juvenile justice system, all in the name of awareness and action.

Upon arrival, inmates will surrender their phones, be fingerprinted, interrogated, lined up and processed. Then it’s a night on the cold concrete floor, with no creature comforts, just lived stories from those who’ve experienced the system firsthand, a 6am prison workout, and a whole lot of reflection.

This year’s Bail Out comes amid renewed pressure to raise the age of criminal responsibility in NSW, which currently sits at a shocking 10 years old. While politicians bicker about whether 13 is too young for social media, kids barely out of primary school are still being locked up, disproportionately Indigenous, and often without access to the support they need.

By participating, “inmates” are helping shine a spotlight on this reality and raising critical funds for prevention and rehabilitation programs that keep young people out of the system altogether. Bail has been set at $1,250, and she needs your help to make parole.

Speaking after last years lock up, former Unltd chief executive Stephen Hunt said the experience was “uncomfortable” and “emotional”.

“The team and I are so grateful to everyone who braved the cold cells, listened generously to those with lived experience and helped raise much needed funds to keep kids out of jail. I’m confident that everyone who participated will have left the experience with a far deeper understanding of the issue and a desire to do more. There is a lot of work to be done to change the horrendous statistics around youth incarceration,” he said.

“Our industry has the potential to make a huge difference by changing perspectives and raising awareness about this important issue. That’s exactly what we plan to do from here!”

The five biggest fundraisers from last year were Justin ‘Curly’ Ladmore, Cathy O’Connor, Nick Bower, Yasmin ‘Yazzimoto’ Sanders and Paul ‘Siggy’ Sigaloff.

Sanders described the event as “an emotional rollercoaster”.

“From the moment we entered the detention centre, it didn’t take long before we felt institutionalised, after experiencing what it feels like to lose all control of your own life, be shouted at and made feel like you’re worth nothing,” she said.

“We only spent a night so I can only imagine the impact it would have on young people, some as young as 10 years old, spending years in these facilities. It was eye-opening to hear about the misconceptions around youth incarceration and uplifting to hear that there are better alternatives around that focus on prevention.”

Last year’s Bail Out raised over $125,000. With media support from Carat and over 30 publishers, plus a hard-hitting campaign from Dentsu’s Tag, the 2025 edition aims to go even further, raising awareness, shifting perceptions, and helping drive real policy change.

To support this B&T journo and help keep kids out of jail, donate to her bail here.