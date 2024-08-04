“Make Epic Things Happen”: New Platform By Chartered Accountants ANZ & Connecting Plots Challenge Perceptions Of Accounting Profession

The new platform “Make Epic Things Happen” by Chartered Accountants ANZ and Connecting Plots encourages the younger generation to pursue a career in accounting by showing how it turns a passion into a career.

The accounting profession has a problem. Consideration of the profession is severely lacking in the younger generation, while perceptions are deeply rooted in old truths that no longer apply. The new platform suggests that Gen Z doesn’t see accounting as ‘cool’.

Despite the importance of accountants in our economy, these preconceived notions have become a significant barrier for students when it comes to making decisions about their future careers. Student enrolments in accounting degrees at universities have almost halved since 2018, leaving a massive gap in the profession’s talent pipeline.

Despite the decline in consideration, overall demand for accounting, audit, and finance professionals is predicted to grow significantly, with forecasts showing that we will need an additional 58,000 new jobs in the next 10 years to match demand. Chartered Accountants ANZ, who support the education, development, and professional standards of more than 139,000 financial professionals across Australia and New Zealand, need to future-proof the profession by challenging Gen Z’s perceptions of accounting.

As part of a longer-term platform to bring about change for the profession, Chartered Accountants ANZ has partnered with Connecting Plots to develop a creative platform and strategic approach that will span future communications, content, and campaigns.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” says Chartered Accountants ANZ chief marketing officer, Chelsea Wymer. “From launching partnerships with Year13, YES and Explore Careers to establishing this new platform, we are still in the early stages of a much longer journey to change perceptions and drive consideration of a career in accounting”.

Through qualitative research, Connecting Plots discovered that students don’t think a whole lot about their future profession, nor do they know (or care) much about accountancy. But they are incredibly passionate about their interests, which are wide and varied. The task was to show them how a career in accounting could help turn these passions into their career.

After all, behind every superstar athlete, every brand we love, and every show we binge-watch, there’s a financial expert. They may not be in the spotlight, but Chartered Accountants are the backbone of some of the most exciting industries across the globe. The new platform “Make Epic Things Happen” shines a spotlight on these unsung heroes, repositioning accountants as the stars of the show by featuring them in an epic movie trailer.

“From out in the field to festivals, from global conservation to gaming, the new campaign provides context for the real work of accountants that our audience can understand, relate to, and aspire to become,” says Connecting Plots creative partner, Matt Geersen. “We wanted to inspire the next generation to see that people in accounting make epic things happen every day”.

The new work launched in cinema in July 2024 before one of the year’s most anticipated film premieres, Deadpool & Wolverine. The film has already smashed box office records, grossing a staggering $438.3 million globally, including a record-breaking $17.6 million at the Australian box office in its first week.

The campaign will continue to roll out across careers events, online video, YouTube, Meta, Instagram TikTok, OOH, and targeted display media over the coming months.