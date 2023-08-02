Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Stuns In Racy Handbag Campaign For Aussie Designer Dion Lee

Lourdes Leon might finally be stepping out from the shadow of her famous mother – none other than warbling megastar Madonna – after ditching college for a new career as a model.

The 26-year-old – who is the daughter of Madonna and TV actor Carlos Leon – stars in a new campaign for Australian fashion designer Dion Lee’s new range of purses and handbags.

The campaign, shot by famed Spanish photographer Carlota Guerrero, sees Lourdes’ modesty saved only by some well-placed accessories from Lee’s new ‘Cage Chain’ collection that starts at $1000 for a purse.

In another image from the shoot, Lourdes can be seen sitting naked at a computer editing images from the shoot.

Aussie fashion wunderkind, Dion Lee

The Sydney-born, New York-based Lee has been a darling of Australia’s fashion set since he first wowed Australian Fashion Week in 2009 at the tender age of 23. He counts none other than Meghan Markle among his famous clientele.

Check out Lourdes doing for purses what her mother did for virgins in the images from the shoot below: