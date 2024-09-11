Lution Launches In-House Agency Management Service

Lution has launched ~lution Powered, a solution helping businesses seamlessly build and manage their internal agency capabilities, whilst leveraging agency practitioners.

Lution Powered, which has been pioneered by Foxtel and Honda, simplifies the potentially complex process of building an agency model within a business. The offering integrates AI, automation, and offshore support to deliver maximum productivity and high-quality work, while Lution manages team staffing and development end-to-end.

In-House Agency Council research shows that 78 per cent of Australian businesses now have some form of in-house agency capability, while 75 per cent combine them with external agency support. Lution Powered provides access to a panel of indie agencies to offer creative diversity.

“The shift towards in-house agencies is accelerating, and Australia is second only to the US in adopting this model. However, creating an in-house agency team can be challenging for a number of different reasons from reporting, staffing, and capability requirements through to P&L and culture requirements,” said Chris Maxwell, founder and CEO of Lution.

“We created Lution Powered to be an easy and cost-effective way to help partners build and manage an in-house agency. We handle everything – from recruitment to day-to-day management – while ensuring the team has access to top-class external talent when needed. It’s the ultimate blend of speed, efficiency, and creativity,” added Maxwell.

“We partnered with Lution around 18 months ago to evolve our in-house agency, Balboa, at Foxtel. For us, Lution Powered provides us with an onshore/offshore team of designers, video creators, editors, and project managers, delivering exactly what we need with fast turnaround times and a seamless approach,” said Foxtel head of marketing operations, Aaron Michie.

“They’ve integrated smoothly into our workflows, whether collaborating with our team or managing work streams independently. They’re a valued part of the Balboa team, and I’d highly recommend them as a reliable partner”.

“What sets Lution Powered apart is how it addresses the evolving complexity of today’s marketing landscape. Brands aren’t just looking for faster outputs; they need teams that can scale, adapt, and integrate seamlessly with broader business goals. Lution Powered gives brands a way to manage this complexity without the usual overheads, allowing them to maintain flexibility while we ensure everything operates at peak efficiency,” added Nick Thomas, partner and chief strategy officer at Lution.