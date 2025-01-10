Lululemon Hits An Ace Signing Frances Tiafoe As Newest Tennis Ambassador

lululemon has announced that it has signed professional tennis player, Frances Tiafoe as the brand’s newest ambassador. The 3-time ATP title winner, who is currently 18th in the ATP ranking, Tiafoe joins Leylah Fernandez as the newest professional tennis player on lululemon’s ambassador roster. He will debut his partnership with lululemon this week at the Australian Open.

“lululemon is changing the game for apparel by combining high performance and high style,” said Frances Tiafoe. “I’m excited to work with a brand that allows me to express myself and look forward to being a part of the creative process both on and off the court.”

As a lululemon ambassador, Tiafoe will work with the brand to inform, test and provide feedback on new performance innovations and product designs. lululemon continues to expand their premium product assortment in tennis – offering on and off court solutions which will be revealed in upcoming product launches later this Spring.

“We’re so excited to welcome Frances Tiafoe to the lululemon family,” said Nikki Neuburger, chief brand and product activation officer.

“Our ambassadors play an important role in our brand ecosystem. They not only inspire and influence guests around the world, they also directly inform and elevate our performance product through their unique insights and expertise. We look forward to growing our presence in tennis through our partnership with Frances and by continuing to deliver best in class apparel”.

Tiafoe will debut his partnership with lululemon at the Australian Open. He’ll be wearing a custom Metal Vent Tech Tee and Pace Breaker Short in Passionate Pink as well as a custom Sojourn Windbreaker Jacket, nodding to his hometown of Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Guests can shop Tiafoe’s Australian Open look now, in selected lululemon Stores and online.

Frances Tiafoe is the second ambassador lululemon has announced this year – following PGA pro, Max Homa.