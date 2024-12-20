Lisa Muxworthy Joins Nine’s Metro Mastheads As Head Of Growth

Experienced media executive Lisa Muxworthy has been appointed to the newly created role of head of growth content at Nine’s metro mastheads.

Muxworthy, who drove record numbers at news.com.au during her four years as editor-in-chief, brings her expertise and leadership to The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times and WAtoday.

As head of growth content, Muxworthy will drive a growth content strategy to attract new audiences across Nine’s market-leading mastheads.

Muxworthy will take responsibility for a new Growth Content reporting team and editor, social media teams, as well as search, audio and video content.

“I am thrilled to join the talented team of editors and journalists at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age and have the opportunity to execute strategies for growing audiences and push the boundaries of content discovery and distribution,” Muxworthy said.

The Sydney Morning Herald is the nation’s most-read masthead, while The Age is the second most-read title in the country.

“Lisa is the complete package when it comes to digital publishing,” executive dditor Luke McIlveen said.

“Under her editorship, News.com.au won the Gold Walkey in 2022 for the Britanny Higgins story and Lisa was part of the team that drove important editorial campaigns including Let Her Speak, which led to the abolition of sexual assault victim gag laws in Victoria, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

“Lisa is respected across the industry as an exceptional leader who builds high-performing teams with incredible culture and has a proven track record of growing audiences and engagement.

“She’s a passionate editor who puts the audience first and I’m delighted to have Lisa on my leadership team.”

Muxworthy will commence her new role on February 3, 2025.