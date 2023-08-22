Lifeline Appoints TG As Creative Partner To Help Decriminalise Suicide Worldwide

Lifeline’s campaign objective is rooted in an ambitious goal that will change the lives of thousands: to decriminalise suicide worldwide.

In an era where mental health awareness is on the rise, it’s alarming that in over 40 countries, individuals who attempt suicide face potential arrest, prosecution, and even imprisonment. Though a majority of nations recognise the importance of compassionate response, this criminalisation serves as a barrier, discouraging many from seeking help when they need it most. Such punitive measures not only deepen the stigma surrounding mental ill health, but they also hinder critical efforts to understand, diagnose, and treat these conditions.

Lifeline International’s choice in partnering with Topham Guerin is rooted in the agency’s track record of excellence and its ability to effect change on a large scale. Previously, Topham Guerin has played pivotal roles in global movements, most notably their involvement in the NHS’s communications during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sam Newton, managing director, Topham Guerin Australia, said: “We’re deeply honoured to work with Lifeline International alongside talented agencies such as D.O.A and BrandThro on this monumental campaign. This campaign has the potential to reshape perspectives, remove stigmas, and fundamentally impact thousands of lives across the globe. Our team is committed to using our skills and experience to drive real change, resulting in the successful decriminalisation of suicide worldwide.”

LifeLine International director of campaign and communications, Nick Stravs, said:

“Topham Guerin, from the first contact, brought the kind of high energy curiosity and collaboration DNA that really made their track record sing. Their thirst for leveraging data into action, and nimble digital in-house creative skills, were decisive – along with their international outlook and presence. We are so excited to partner with Topham Guerin to build a community that cares deeply and acts meaningfully so that suicide prevention resources can be available and accessible everywhere – not just in developed western economies.”

The campaign is set to go live towards the end of 2023.