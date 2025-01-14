Lexus Rethinks Replays During NZ’s ASB Classic Via Saatchis NZ

As an official sponsor of the ASB Classic—New Zealand’s biggest tennis tournament—Lexus created ‘Experience Amazing Replays’, a unique and artistic way of showcasing the performance of players through Sky TV’s broadcasting of the event.

Using the blue surface of the ASB Classic tennis court as a giant “blue screen”—similar to those used in film special effects—Lexus transformed tennis rally action-replays into stunning digital art. By utilising the data of player and tennis ball movements, these replays “paint” kinetic digital artworks, each being a one-of-a-kind visual interpretation.

Lexus New Zealand VP Andrew Davis said: “We wanted to find a way for everyone to experience amazing, whether you are watching from the courtside or from home. Creating the ‘Experience Amazing Replays’ was a way to bring a unique experience to life for all viewers to enjoy.”

The innovative production is led by renowned digital artist and motion graphics director Jon Baxter of Perceptual Engineering, based in Auckland.

Steve Cochran, CCO of Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand said, “When we looked at the ASB Classic’s distinctive environment, one element stood out asking to be used in some way, the big square of blue. We just had to figure out how. That’s where Jon’s genius came into play.”

The resulting ‘Experience Amazing Replays’ elevated the excitement of tennis rallies with mesmerising patterns that created dynamic, moving artworks. These replays were showcased through Sky’s 12-day broadcast of the tournament and displayed on screens at the event. They will are also being shared online, reaching beyond the tennis audience to captivate people everywhere.

The campaign launched pre-tournament with a 15-second sponsorship film, offering a subtle preview of the artwork to come. Beyond the two-week tennis event, Lexus will take the art pieces created as static images to print as a limited-edition series of artworks. And New Zealand fashion icon Karen Walker will choose her favourite one to create a fabric, from which to produce an exclusive Karen Walker scarf.

