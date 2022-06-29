Lendi Group Expands Media Relationship Appointing Initiative As Media Agency Across Brand Portfolio

One of Australia’s fastest growing fintech, The Lendi Group has appointed media agency Initiative with its media strategy, planning and buying services across its powerhouse property brands and networks Lendi and Aussie.

Initiative was previously appointed by Aussie in February 2020, before the brand merged with Lendi becoming Lendi Group.

Initiative is tasked with carving clear space in the market for both brands and supporting business growth.  Building on the shared history of both brands of challenging the status quo, Initiative will showcase the individual brand experiences for customers, with the endgame to help more Australians achieve their home ownership dreams.

Jo McAlister, managing director, Initiative Sydney (pictured above) said her team were delighted to continue its collaborative working partnership with Lendi Group; a business on the move and looking to extend its footprint and customer-base in Australia’s highly competitive home loan market.

McAlister said “Lendi started as a disrupter brand more than 8 years ago and since its merge with Aussie has a clear ambition to accelerate growth; they’re a progressive and ambitious business, not shy of backing brave brand thinking. This fits perfectly with Initiative’s brand spirit, and we’re excited to continue to partner with their team and support their ambition of being the most recognised home loan lender in Australia.”

Antoinette Tyrrell, head of brand, Lendi Group said: “We have worked with Initiative’s team for a while and remain impressed with their excellent understanding of our business and the agency’s creativity, fluency in technology and strong effectiveness record.

“We are on a mission to change the way Australians experience property lending, for good,” Tyrrell continued.  “We are confident that Initiative’s passion for achieving results and their smart creative thinking will help us bring this mission to life in the Australian market,” she concluded.

Work has already commenced.

