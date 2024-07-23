La Famiglia Introduces Mascot Willing To Die For The Love Of Garlic Bread

La Famiglia has unveiled a new brand platform, leveraging customers’ cult-like obsession with garlic bread.

A quick search for ‘garlic bread’ on Reddit reveals the internet’s unwavering fascination with this delicious treat. Crispy on the outside and soft and buttery on the inside, garlic bread is truly the eighth wonder of the modern world.

However, despite the widespread love for garlic bread, particularly their own, which took out top honours in the Sydney Morning Herald’s ‘Great Australian Supermarket Garlic Bread Taste Test’ in 2021, La Famiglia has not seen this translate into growth.

Research indicates that consumers don’t see garlic bread as a necessity and tend to only consider it a pairing for Italian cuisine. This association is only exacerbated by La Famiglia’s Italian name and branding.

To launch this new positioning, independent agency Connecting Plots has introduced a mascot willing to risk their life for a taste of Australia’s favourite garlic bread.

“Everyone loves La Famiglia garlic bread,” says Matt Geersen, Creative Partner at Connecting Plots. “Even those who probably shouldn’t, like our vampire. He’s a playful representation of just how irresistible the allure of our product is and a unique new angle for La Famiglia that is distinctly un-Italian. We look forward to doing more with him in the future and building out the brand platform”.

The new brand platform, ‘To Die For’ aims to establish a unique position in consumers’ minds beyond the typical Italian associations, elevating La Famiglia garlic bread from non-essential to irresistible by owning the extreme lengths people will go to for a taste of it.

“We know people love our garlic bread; there’s an almost cult-like obsession with it,” says Rose Milan, Head of Portfolio at Goodman Fielder. “The challenge we’re facing is lack of top-of-mind awareness and being seen as more than just a side to Italian food. Moving away from this is a critical step in growing our portfolio – showing that it’s a must-have regardless of the occasion and cuisine”.