Klook Asks Sydneysiders To Overcome The Cost Of Living By Travelling To Japan

Travel experiences booking platform, Klook, is set to launch a new spring campaign that “taps into Australians’ fatigue over the unrelenting costs of living”.

The upcoming campaign highlights the bang for buck that can be found in Japan thanks to a perfect combination of lower living and travel costs in the country and a favourable exchange rate.

Klook’s Director of Oceania marketing, Diana Vidovic, said: “The cost of living is a real challenge for all of us, but while many Aussies remain determined to not give up on travel, recent studies have shown travel costs in popular destinations have risen by up to 35 per cent. We wanted to showcase Japan as an affordable option by pointing out some of the incredible contrasts between the everyday costs of living in Sydney and the amazing value Aussies can experience in Japan.”

The campaign creative features scenes and experiences in Japan that demonstrate value for money, from Shinkansen (bullet train) journeys to theme parks. The campaign is the second phase of Klook’s ‘Cost of Living’ campaign that launched over winter, initially focussing on the comparative costs of experiences in Sydney with similar experiences in Bali.

“With the value of the Aussie dollar having risen against the Japanese Yen by more than 60 per cent since early 2020, you’re getting just about as much of a currency advantage as you ever will – the dollar hasn’t been up this high against the Yen so consistently for about 20 years,” Vidovic said.

The campaign will run from 23 September until 20 October across Sydney and will be supported through social. The OOH media is primarily focused on Sydney Trains’ prominent Town Hall locations and QMD digital billboards throughout the city. The creative was shot on location in Japan by Klook’s marketing team and features Klook’s travel expert and social media manager Abbey Christensen. On using Klook’s employees as the talent in creative, Vidovic added:

“2023 was the year of UGC and 2024 is the year of EGC (employee-generated content). Platforms like TikTok have made it much easier for brands to showcase their own talent. At Klook, we really believe that our employees are our best ambassadors – we’re always travelling, using the app, and as marketers, we are keen to tell our story.”

The campaign comes as part of a broader marketing push from Klook which has included the recent launch of its affiliate influencer marketing program ‘Klook Kreator,’ as well as other digital and offline campaign activity as part of the brand’s 10th birthday celebrations.