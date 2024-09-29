KFC Takes Over Sydney’s Spice Alley To Launch “Once-In-A-Spicetime” Experience

KFC is launching the ‘Colonel’s Spice House’, “a once-in-a-spicetime” experience (apparently) to celebrate the return of Hot & Spicy to KFC menus nationwide.

The activation will see the Colonel take over Spice House at Sydney’s Spice Alley from 5-6 October where chicken fans will be able to grab double-breaded chicken on the bone with a tasty Hot & Spicy marinade.

The ‘Colonel’s Spice House’ menu has been developed in partnership with chef and ‘Wok of Wok Street’ creator, Vincent Yeow Lim, aka TikTok superstar Dimsimlim.

Offering items never seen before on KFC menus across the globe, the flavour will speak for itself. Attendees can look forward to free-flowing KFC including the dishes below plus much more (wink wink):

Hot & Spicy Drumsticks: A twist on the classic. Hot & Spicy drumsticks infused with the signature herbs & spices.

Hot & Spicy Mixed Pieces: Spoiled for choice. Hot & Spicy mixed pieces paired with your choice of 6 exclusive sauces.

Hot & Spicy Symphony of Sauces: Six bespoke sauces, each designed to complement the Hot & Spicy flavour explosion at different levels of spice, including ‘Blazen Hot’, ‘Simply the Zest’ and the ‘11 Spice Sauce’, the hottest sauce to ever grace a KFC menu

The Zing Leader: Double breaded, double delicious. A succulent sliced Zinger Fillet coupled with coleslaw and the exclusive Blazen’ Hot Sauce.

Wicked Wings with Extra Zing: Wickedly decadent. KFC Wicked Wings drizzled in Chilli Relish, enhanced by fresh Spring Onion.

Zinger Chocolate Mousse: Sweeten the deal. The indulgent Double Chocolate Mousse served with Raspberry dust and infused with our world-first spicy and sweet Zinger Sundae Sauce, served in a syringe for fans to inject the flavour into the centre of the dish

Tami Cunningham, CMO at KFC Australia, commented: “We love creating unique KFC experiences for our fans, and we can’t wait to bring back our fan-favourite Hot & Spicy in a big way. The ‘Colonel’s Spice House’ will offer a truly memorable dining experience, with an exciting menu designed around Hot & Spicy chicken offering an unforgettable KFC flavour experience.”

Vincent Yeow Lim aka DimSimLim commented: “There’s nothing I love more than experimenting with bold new flavours that really pack the heat, so I’m thrilled to be partnering with KFC again to bring Aussies the world-first ‘Colonel’s Spice House’. Hot & Spicy is a personal menu favourite of mine, and reimagining this iconic feed for KFC fans to try in Sydney’s home of spice, Spice Alley, has been an absolute highlight. We can’t wait to see fans’ reactions to these.”

Opening its doors on Saturday 5th October to Sunday 6th October in Sydney’s Spice Alley, limited tickets will be available for 10 sittings at the ‘Colonel’s Spice House’.

Hitting menus from Tuesday 1 October to Monday 28 October, Hot & Spicy can be purchased from participating restaurants nationwide to satiate hungry fans who’ve missed this flavour filled favourite. Fans can get their hands on Hot & Spicy as a standalone feed or as part of a meal in the Zinger Box, 3 Piece Box or Family Feast. As always, Hot & Spicy is here for a good time, not a long time so get into a KFC store or order via the app and treat yo’ self.