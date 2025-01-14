Key Appointments Bolster AFR’s Lifestyle Coverage

The Australian Financial Review has bolstered its lifestyle coverage with four key appointments. The appointments follow readership growth for both of the Financial Review’s glossy titles, defying the broader downturn in readership for newspaper-inserted magazines.

Lauren Sams has been appointed as editor of Fin Magazine, the Financial Review’s seasonal glossy magazine. Sams has been the Financial Review’s fashion editor since joining the masthead in 2019 and will replace Matthew Drummond who will continue as editor of the monthly AFR Magazine.

“Fin Magazine is the Financial Review’s glossy guide to the finer things in life,” said Sams. “If AFR Magazine is about success, then Fin Magazine is about reaping it. We’ll travel the world to bring readers the very best in absolutely everything, guiding them from discovery to obsession”

“In 2025, we’re introducing new formats and features including beauty and wellness. And we will continue to lead the way when it comes to fashion, culture, motoring, watches and jewellery.”

Before joining the Financial Review Sams was features director at ELLE Australia and has worked at Cosmopolitan and delicious.com.au.

Anna McCooe has been appointed to the role of senior travel writer at the Financial Review. In this newly-created role, McCooe will oversee travel content across the masthead including afr.com, the daily newspaper, Life & Leisure, AFR Magazine and Fin Magazine. McCooe brings a wealth of experience to the Financial Review and has 12 years experience in travel journalism. She has most recently been deputy editor of Gourmet Traveller. Before that she was the travel and lifestyle editor for Marie Claire. In 2019 she launched Marie Claire Lifestyle.

Jessica Beresford has been appointed as associate editor of Life & Leisure, the Financial Review’s weekly lifestyle insert. Beresford joins the Financial Review from the Financial Times where she has been a contributing editor and also fashion features editor for that title’s luxury glossy, HTSI. She has also been the managing editor of The Rake, based in London. Beresford will be based in the Financial Review’s Sydney newsroom and will work alongside Charis Perkins as editor of Life & Leisure.

Also joining the team is Maria Shollenbarger who’ll write a regular column on travel for AFR Magazine. As well as being a regular contributor to both AFR Magazine and Fin Magazine, Shollenbarger is the travel editor for HTSI at the Financial Times.

“These appointments demonstrate our commitment to ensure the Financial Review’s lifestyle offering has the same authority as the rest of our award-winning journalism,” said AFR Magazine editor Matthew Drummond. “As we gain greater data-led insights into the habits of our subscribers, we can see the need to build upon and broaden our coverage across travel, fashion, jewellery, watches, wellness and other lifestyle categories.”

In the latest Roy Morgan readership figures, for the September quarter, the Financial Review had a combined print and digital readership of 3.5 million. AFR Magazine has a print readership of 502,000, up 1 per cent year-on-year and now over three times larger than its main competitor. Fin Magazine has a readership of 101,000, up 7 per cent year-on-year.