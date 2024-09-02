MediaNewsletter

Kayo Sports Brings Experts & Athletes Together To Tackle Gender Equity In Sport

Kayo Sports has launched a first-of-its-kind Australian Original, social-led content series, Everyone’s Game, aimed at driving conversations around gender equity in sport.

Everyone’s Game tackles issues unique to female athletes when it comes to maintaining their best form while participating in sports.

“Our audience is more diverse than ever, reflecting our increased investment in women’s sport including through our streaming of the AFLW, NRLW and Netball. Through this groundbreaking series, Kayo Sports is continuing to champion women’s sport and female athletes while educating and offering solutions to ensure gender equity in sport,” said Kayo sports director of Social Carl Burgmann.

Hosted by renowned Australian athlete, Olympic Gold Medalist and founder of The Female Athlete Project, Chloe Dalton, the series couples female experts and athletes to explore topics such as breathwork, sport after pregnancy, women’s clothing and recovering from injury. Athletes featured alongside Dalton include Ellyse Perry, Gretel Bueta and Maddie Collier with qualified experts including Lynsey Chan, Jemma McGeachie, Clare Hanlon and Gillian Weir offering their knowledge on the topics.

“At The Female Athlete Project, we champion the stories and achievements of women in sport. We are so excited to partner with Kayo Sports for this innovative series and believe it is a timely evolution – moving beyond storytelling to dig deeper into the inequities that exist in the women’s game, and finding solutions that can apply across all levels, from the grassroots to the elite. By inviting input from our social media followers, we hope we have developed a series addressing real issues women in sport are facing,” said Dalton.

To ensure broad appeal and audience engagement, Kayo Sports social media audiences and followers of Dalton were invited to provide input to shape the direction and content of the series.

“Everyone’s Game is breaking down barriers and changing the game by bringing players, fans, and experts together to better understand what needs to be done so the game can be fairer for everyone. It’s truly a series shaped by our audiences and delivered by experts in the field,” said Burgmann.

